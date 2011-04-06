US Army orders Oshkosh Defense HETs

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corporation, will deliver more than 270 Heavy Equipment Transporters (HET) A1 vehicles following a delivery order from the US Army TACOM Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC).

The Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) is designed to rapidly transport battle tanks, fighting and recovery vehicles, armored vehicles and construction equipment, as well as their crews, so they arrive in mission-ready condition. The latest Oshkosh HET A1 configuration includes increased protection, horsepower, higher capacity front suspension, standard air conditioning, electrical upgrades and improved diagnostics.

"The first HET A1 rolled off our lines last December," said Mike Ivy, vice president and general manager of Army Programs for Oshkosh Defense. "We worked closely with the Army on these improvements to the HET to provide increased mobility, ride quality and reduce maintenance and repair costs, and we're pleased to get this newest configuration out to soldiers in the field."

HET A1 trucks are often paired with the M1000 heavy-duty trailer to haul the M1A1/M1A2 (Abrams) tank. The HET is a part of the Army's Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles, produced by Oshkosh Defense, which also includes the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) and the Palletized Load System (PLS).

Vehicle production and delivery is scheduled to be completed in September 2012. The order is valued at more than $119 million.

Source: Oshkosh Defense

