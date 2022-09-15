US Army conducts qualification shots of the TOW 2B anti-tank missile

In making progress with obsolescence safety efforts, the US Army and Raytheon Missiles & Defense have fired two qualification shots of the 2B variant of the Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) weapon system.

The TOW 2B ATGMs deployed in the trial reached beyond the 4,000m range and demonstrated accurate targeting and warhead penetration against tactically representative targets.

The tests were conducted in a challenging simulated operational environment in the Redstone Test Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in July.

Brad Barnard, Executive Director of Precision Fires & Maneuver for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, explained to Shephard that the missiles used in the quality