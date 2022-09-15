To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army conducts qualification shots of the TOW 2B anti-tank missile

15th September 2022 - 09:18 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

TOW mounted on a Stryker vehicle. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense)

TOW 2B tests were conducted in a challenging simulated operational environment in the Redstone Test Center in Huntsville (Alabama) under the TOW obsolescence safety effort.

In making progress with obsolescence safety efforts, the US Army and Raytheon Missiles & Defense have fired two qualification shots of the 2B variant of the Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) weapon system.

The TOW 2B ATGMs deployed in the trial reached beyond the 4,000m range and demonstrated accurate targeting and warhead penetration against tactically representative targets.

The tests were conducted in a challenging simulated operational environment in the Redstone Test Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in July.

Brad Barnard, Executive Director of Precision Fires & Maneuver for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, explained to Shephard that the missiles used in the quality

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us