US Army orders more Stingers
Raytheon has obtained a $624.6 million contract modification from the US Army to produce FIM-92 Stinger man-portable missiles and associated equipment, according to a 27 May notice on the DoD website.
‘Work locations and funding will be determined with each order,’ the DoD stated, adding that it expects Raytheon to complete the latest work by the end of June 2026.
As reported by Shephard, US lawmakers have expressed concern that the domestic defence industry lacks the capacity to replace the considerable number of Stingers donated to Ukraine in its resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.
Speaking on 3 May during a hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, for example, Republican senator Roy Blunt claimed that the US has shipped approximately 25% of its Stingers to Ukraine.
According to some estimates, it will take at least 12-24 months to restock the US inventory of Stingers.
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army buys more precision-guidance kits for 155mm artillery
M1156 PGKs transform conventional 155mm high-explosive rounds into GPS-guided munitions.
-
Rheinmetall extends range of 155mm artillery
Rheinmetall hopes its 155mm Extended Range Charge will pass qualification tests in the second half of 2022.
-
Australia shows unabashed interest in HIMARS
Australia intends to field long-range fires, and HIMARS could well end up being the weapon it selects.
-
Poland seeks 500 HIMARS launchers
Poland is requesting 500 HIMARS launchers to boost its precision-strike artillery capabilities.
-
US Army starts LTAMDS operational tests
After receiving the first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the US Army is now testing the system in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.