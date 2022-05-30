US Army orders more Stingers

Raytheon has obtained a $624.6 million contract modification from the US Army to produce FIM-92 Stinger man-portable missiles and associated equipment, according to a 27 May notice on the DoD website.

‘Work locations and funding will be determined with each order,’ the DoD stated, adding that it expects Raytheon to complete the latest work by the end of June 2026.

As reported by Shephard, US lawmakers have expressed concern that the domestic defence industry lacks the capacity to replace the considerable number of Stingers donated to Ukraine in its resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Speaking on 3 May during a hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, for example, Republican senator Roy Blunt claimed that the US has shipped approximately 25% of its Stingers to Ukraine.

According to some estimates, it will take at least 12-24 months to restock the US inventory of Stingers.