US Army orders more Excalibur smart munitions

Bangladesh seeks Russian assault rifles
New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.
Raytheon is supplying an undisclosed number of M982 Excalibur 155mm Increment 1B GPS-guided artillery projectiles to the US Army under a $66.22 million contract modification.
Work will take place in the UK and at 11 US locations, with an estimated completion date of 29 April 2024.
The 27 January order from US Army Contracting Command followed a $20.31 million modification in June 2021.
Excalibur was co-developed by Raytheon and BAE Systems Bofors. It is a complete fin-stabilised projectile featuring GPS guidance and was first fielded in 2007, following a development programme that began in the early 1990s.
Excalibur can be fired from artillery systems such as the M777A2 lightweight howitzer, the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the Archer SPH.
Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.
Kuwaiti M1A2K MBTs to gain technical support from General Dynamics.
Russia still seems to prioritise modernisation of its airborne forces, as shown by the latest announcement about the Zavet-D artillery C2 vehicle.
The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.