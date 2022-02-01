US Army orders more Excalibur smart munitions

Marines load an M982 Excalibur into an ﻿M777A2 howitzer. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Ismael Ortega)

US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.

Raytheon is supplying an undisclosed number of M982 Excalibur 155mm Increment 1B GPS-guided artillery projectiles to the US Army under a $66.22 million contract modification.

Work will take place in the UK and at 11 US locations, with an estimated completion date of 29 April 2024.

The 27 January order from US Army Contracting Command followed a $20.31 million modification in June 2021.

Excalibur was co-developed by Raytheon and BAE Systems Bofors. It is a complete fin-stabilised projectile featuring GPS guidance and was first fielded in 2007, following a development programme that began in the early 1990s.

Excalibur can be fired from artillery systems such as the M777A2 lightweight howitzer, the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the Archer SPH.