US Army orders M240L machine guns

US Army soldiers fire M240L machine guns during a weapon qualifying exercise in Iraq in October 2018. (Photo: US Army/Spc Javion ﻿Siders)

US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.

FN America has won a new $49.97 million deal to provide M240L 7.62mm machine guns and titanium receivers for the US Army, the DoD announced on 31 January.

The FN Herstal subsidiary was selected ahead of an unnamed rival bidder.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order from US Army Contracting Command, with an estimated completion date of 27 January 2027.

The gas-operated M240L weighs 10.1kg (less than other M240 variants) and it has a barrel length of 1,230mm. Its maximum range is 3,725m and its rate of fire is 550-650 rounds per minute.

The use of titanium on the M240L help to reduce combat load for infantry ‘while allowing easier handling and movement of the weapon’, according to the US Army Program Executive Office Soldier.

FN America is an established supplier for the US Army. For example, it obtained a $92.1 million deal from the US Army in June 2021 for an undisclosed number of FN MAG M240 series 7.62mm machine gun variants and spare receivers.