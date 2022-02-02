US Army orders M240L machine guns

Russia to complete development of SHORAD systems in 2022
NATO planners will have to consider the capabilities of the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO short-range air defence systems.
FN America has won a new $49.97 million deal to provide M240L 7.62mm machine guns and titanium receivers for the US Army, the DoD announced on 31 January.
The FN Herstal subsidiary was selected ahead of an unnamed rival bidder.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order from US Army Contracting Command, with an estimated completion date of 27 January 2027.
The gas-operated M240L weighs 10.1kg (less than other M240 variants) and it has a barrel length of 1,230mm. Its maximum range is 3,725m and its rate of fire is 550-650 rounds per minute.
The use of titanium on the M240L help to reduce combat load for infantry ‘while allowing easier handling and movement of the weapon’, according to the US Army Program Executive Office Soldier.
FN America is an established supplier for the US Army. For example, it obtained a $92.1 million deal from the US Army in June 2021 for an undisclosed number of FN MAG M240 series 7.62mm machine gun variants and spare receivers.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.
With no reduction in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul continues to modernise its extensive AFV fleet.
The K9 155mm self-propelled howitzer has achieved its largest export sale to date, with the Egyptian Army lodging a large order.
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.