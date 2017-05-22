US Army orders 3M hearing protection devices

3M has received $1.6 million in orders from the US Army for hearing protective devices, the company announced on 18 May.

The company will supply more than 6,500 of its Peltor Comtac III Advanced Combat Helment communication headsets and Peltor TEP-100 tactical earplug kits. The contract also includes spare parts and accessories.

The Comtac headset provides an environmental listening 'talk-through' function, which enhances the ability to locate and identify opposing forces by allowing safe audio sounds through.

The headset reduces harmful noises using a proprietary digital audio circuit to sense noise levels above the desired threshold and compressing them to a safe decibel level. Additionally, weak sounds can be amplified to an audible level to serve team members with existing hearing loss.

The 3M Peltor TEP-100 electronic 'in-the-ear' earplugs provide auditory situational awareness and hearing protection to protect against the effects of hazardous noise.