US Army orders 3M hearing protection devices
3M has received $1.6 million in orders from the US Army for hearing protective devices, the company announced on 18 May.
The company will supply more than 6,500 of its Peltor Comtac III Advanced Combat Helment communication headsets and Peltor TEP-100 tactical earplug kits. The contract also includes spare parts and accessories.
The Comtac headset provides an environmental listening 'talk-through' function, which enhances the ability to locate and identify opposing forces by allowing safe audio sounds through.
The headset reduces harmful noises using a proprietary digital audio circuit to sense noise levels above the desired threshold and compressing them to a safe decibel level. Additionally, weak sounds can be amplified to an audible level to serve team members with existing hearing loss.
The 3M Peltor TEP-100 electronic 'in-the-ear' earplugs provide auditory situational awareness and hearing protection to protect against the effects of hazardous noise.
More from Land Warfare
-
MilDef to supply computers for operator stations for CV90s
The CV90 is operated by Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Slovakia, Denmark, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic.
-
Aselsan launches new batch of anti-drone solutions at SAHA Expo
The launch of these four different solutions highlights the company’s ongoing strategic aim to design and develop technologies to combat UAVs.
-
Raytheon transitions GhostEye MR radar into production phase
The sensor was recently tested by the US Air Force and US Navy and will continue to undergo testing and evaluation.
-
Patria unveils new mortar system and new customer
Patria has a heritage of mortar manufacture and design including the Advanced Mortar System (AMOS) and NEw MOrtar (NEMO) which are both 120mm system but the new Tremos is designed for 81mm as well.
-
Switzerland approved for $450 million Patriot support contract
There has been strong demand for Patriot air defence and missile systems since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with units going towards the country’s defensive efforts and systems to existing and new European customers.
-
Rheinmetall and DOK-ING to work together on armed support UGV development
DOK-ING has a substantial heritage of UGV development, mostly in mine clearance, and the agreement with Rheinmetall will take the companies in a new direction.