US Army exercises JLTV option

28th September 2016 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army has exercised an option for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) programme with Oshkosh Defense, placing an order for $42 million, it was announced on 26 September. The order includes vehicles, packaged kits and installed kits.

The order is the third since the contract was awarded in August 2015. Work related to the order is expected to complete in November 2017.

The JLTV programme will replace US Army and US Marine Corps’ 55,000 up-armoured High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs). 

The Oshkosh JLTV is outfitted with an EOS R-400S-MK2 remote weapon system integrated with Orbital ATK's M230 LF 30mm lightweight automatic chain gun. It has a scalable design to support future requirements as threats evolve.

