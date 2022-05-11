US Army evaluates Spike Firefly loitering munition

Saab to provide Sweden with programmable ammunition for Carl-Gustaf
Deliveries of HE 448 rounds for the Swedish military will take place from 2023 to 2025 under the latest order from the FMV.
The US Army has evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition during a live exercise, Israeli manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems revealed on 9 May.
Rafael and its US subsidiary RSGS demonstrated the system during the recent Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE 2022).
During a two-day assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of Spike Firefly by using inert rounds and an embedded trainer that simulated the operation as part of the Firefly control unit.
The squads also participated in force-on-force exercises within an urban area deploying Firefly munitions in different tactical scenarios to support infantry squad manoeuvres.
This portable VTOL miniature tactical loitering munition is part of the Spike family of precision-guided EO missile systems and is designed for precision strikes in close combat in any environment.
Spike Firefly includes an advanced multispectral seeker with an uncooled IR sensor, a high-definition CMOS day sensor as well as a proximity sensor allowing the system to detect, identify, track and engage on very agile targets.
The loitering munition also features an encrypted data link and a lethal blast fragmentation warhead.
Two contracts from Rheinmetall for Slovakia RayService include components for Hungarian Lynx KF41s and a fixed pre-contract for the deliveries of Lynx components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an IFV tender.
The USMC has ordered 14 additional full-rate production ACV-C vehicles from BAE Systems.
The USMC is working on an updated version of the Force Design 2030 vision. Although the new document will take into account the current geopolitical scenario, it will not reassess the decision to divest the MBT fleet.
The latest security assistance package from the DoD for Ukraine comprises 25,000 of 155mm artillery rounds, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.