US Army evaluates Spike Firefly loitering munition

The US Army has evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition during a live exercise, Israeli manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems revealed on 9 May.

Rafael and its US subsidiary RSGS demonstrated the system during the recent Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE 2022).

During a two-day assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of Spike Firefly by using inert rounds and an embedded trainer that simulated the operation as part of the Firefly control unit.

The squads also participated in force-on-force exercises within an urban area deploying Firefly munitions in different tactical scenarios to support infantry squad manoeuvres.

This portable VTOL miniature tactical loitering munition is part of the Spike family of precision-guided EO missile systems and is designed for precision strikes in close combat in any environment.

Spike Firefly includes an advanced multispectral seeker with an uncooled IR sensor, a high-definition CMOS day sensor as well as a proximity sensor allowing the system to detect, identify, track and engage on very agile targets.

The loitering munition also features an encrypted data link and a lethal blast fragmentation warhead.