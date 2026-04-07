US Army calls for resupply platforms for the Mobile Tactical Cannon
As part of the US Army’s effort to modernise its artillery inventory, the service is now pursuing resupply platforms for the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme and last week published a call for solutions (CFS) for the replacement of the towed M777 howitzer.
The branch intends to award one or more other transaction agreements (OTA) for the supply of prototypes. The Army stated in the solicitation papers that it is “seeking an innovative, flexible and efficient” platform to transport and deliver 155mm artillery ammunition to the future MTC.
The solution must be adapted for large-scale combat operations in diverse
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