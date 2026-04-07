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US Army calls for resupply platforms for the Mobile Tactical Cannon

7th April 2026 - 12:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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US Soldiers calibrate a M777 Howitzer at the National Training Centre. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army is interested in “innovative, flexible and efficient” capabilities for large-scale combat operations, as well as more agile approaches to improve efficiency and reduce ammunition transfer time.

As part of the US Army’s effort to modernise its artillery inventory, the service is now pursuing resupply platforms for the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme and last week published a call for solutions (CFS) for the replacement of the towed M777 howitzer.

The branch intends to award one or more other transaction agreements (OTA) for the supply of prototypes. The Army stated in the solicitation papers that it is “seeking an innovative, flexible and efficient” platform to transport and deliver 155mm artillery ammunition to the future MTC.

The solution must be adapted for large-scale combat operations in diverse

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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