US Army augmented vision goggle set for production next year
The US Army has remained hopeful of moving to production its helmet-mounted IAVS in mid-2025 after ramping up testing of the third iteration of the system dubbed IAVS 1.2. The system has encountered hurdles in soldier trials and the US Army has been working with prime contractor Microsoft to overcome the challenges.
The product will feature advanced sensing, mapping and computing capabilities, as well as high-resolution simulations to enable mission planning, accelerate decision-making and targeting processes. The IAVS will also aim to improve mobility and lethality for troops. It has a body-worn computer, a networked data radio and three conformal batteries for each
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
UK fleshes out Boxer programme
ARTEC, a joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland, has produced the Boxer to meet the requirements of several militaries.
-
Dutch CV90 update undergoes Spike test firing and gears up for roll-out
A total of 122 Dutch CV9035NL vehicles are undergoing an update with an option for 19 more under a $500 million contract announced in January 2021. Upgrades have been underway on the first four vehicles in Sweden as Netherlands-based Van Halteren Metaal gets ready to begin series production.
-
Thales puts Bushmaster and Hawkei in the frame for UK vehicle requirements
The British Army has thousands of vehicles of disparate type and standards which will plummet towards obsolesce in the coming decade. Previous efforts to replace the vehicles have failed and the process to buy new vehicles will begin again.
-
First Booker M10s to be delivered in March
The US Army awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) a contract worth US$1.1 billion to supply 96 light tanks under the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) programme which became the Booker M10.
-
First Challenger 3 rolled out
Challenger 3, the latest iteration of the Challenger MBT introduced into service with the British Army, has been manufactured by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land and has marked an in-service upgrade to the existing Challenger 2 platform.
-
New FFG combat support vehicle to be unveiled at Eurosatory
The Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) G5, a tracked armoured vehicle, will replace vehicles such as the M113 APC series with a modular family that provides a high level of protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats.