US Army augmented vision goggle set for production next year

The US Army has remained hopeful of moving to production its helmet-mounted IAVS in mid-2025 after ramping up testing of the third iteration of the system dubbed IAVS 1.2. The system has encountered hurdles in soldier trials and the US Army has been working with prime contractor Microsoft to overcome the challenges.

The product will feature advanced sensing, mapping and computing capabilities, as well as high-resolution simulations to enable mission planning, accelerate decision-making and targeting processes. The IAVS will also aim to improve mobility and lethality for troops. It has a body-worn computer, a networked data radio and three conformal batteries for each