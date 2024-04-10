US approves support of Ukrainian Hawk missile systems

The US Government has approved a package of support for Ukrainian Raytheon MIM-23 Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) Phase III medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, six of which had been supplied by Spain to support the East European country’s fight against invading Russian forces.

The deal was notified as a Foreign Military Sale by the US State Department as HAWK Phase III Missile System Sustainment and includes related elements of logistics and programme support for an estimated cost of US$138 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) noted that Ukraine had requested to buy sustainment-related articles and services for the HAWK Phase III missile system.

The articles and services include engineering and integration for communications and interoperability and refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defence fire units and missile recertification components.

Also included will be tool kits, test equipment, support equipment, technical documentation, spare parts, training, US Government and contractor technical and field office support, and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

The DSCA noted: “Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces. Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK missile system will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure.”

Spain has provided six HAWK systems to Ukraine with the first four provided in November 2022 when the commitment of a further two was announced.