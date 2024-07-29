Uruguay receives Mamba Mk7 APCs for peacekeeping operations
Uruguay took delivery of 13 Mamba Mk7 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) on 25 June under a US$13 million deal funded through the US Department of State’s Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative.
The contract includes a two-year spare parts package and four ‘train the trainer’ courses which have already begun.
Uruguay has been a major contributor to peacekeeping operations and the vehicles will provide the capability to form a Mechanised Infantry Company Quick Reaction Force in support of future United Nations Peacekeeping missions.
Earlier Mamba vehicles were made in South Africa but Mamba Mk7 is now made by Osprea Logistics in the US. The Mk7 is widely used in peacekeeping roles and is popular on the African continent where it is used by Kenya, Niger, Togo and Uganda, with a further 50 vehicles having been sold to an undisclosed African country.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the US Government had donated at least 35 Mamba Mk7s to Niger to equip units deployed with the G5 Sahel Joint Force, although it has been reported that a total of 60 were ordered by the US Government on behalf of Niger in 2018.
Although the Mamba Mk7 bears an external resemblance to earlier versions, the design has been substantially modified to incorporate more US components, and would increase its mobility, modularity and protection.
The Mamba Mk7 has a base weight of 10.5t and can accommodate a payload of up to 4.5t for an overall gross vehicle weight of 15t.
It features three weapons mounts on the roof. Customers can choose to install either a protected weapon station, RWS or turret in place of the mount at the front of the vehicle.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Elbit Systems to supply Iron Sting munition to Israeli MoD in $190 million deal
Elbit Systems’ Iron Sting mortar was reported in October last year as being used for the first time in operations against Hamas in Gaza as the country reacted to Hamas attacks inside Israel.
-
Swiss places order for 81mm mortar ammunition
The multi-million euro order has been scheduled to be completed by 2025 and will feature additional services as part of the product launch.
-
Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems
Automation efforts on the Roem and Sigma howitzers will maintain a ‘man in a loop’ configuration as the Israeli company focuses on the export market.
-
How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence
Madrid will increase interoperability with the other seven users of next-gen Patriot in the region.
-
MBDA announces new VSHORAD system at Farnborough International Airshow 2024
The VSHORAD supersonic single-operator interceptor air defence system was unveiled at Farnborough.