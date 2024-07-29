Uruguay receives Mamba Mk7 APCs for peacekeeping operations

Uruguay took delivery of 13 Mamba Mk7 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) on 25 June under a US$13 million deal funded through the US Department of State’s Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative.

The contract includes a two-year spare parts package and four ‘train the trainer’ courses which have already begun.

Uruguay has been a major contributor to peacekeeping operations and the vehicles will provide the capability to form a Mechanised Infantry Company Quick Reaction Force in support of future United Nations Peacekeeping missions.

Earlier Mamba vehicles were made in South Africa but Mamba Mk7 is now made by Osprea Logistics in the US. The Mk7 is widely used in peacekeeping roles and is popular on the African continent where it is used by Kenya, Niger, Togo and Uganda, with a further 50 vehicles having been sold to an undisclosed African country.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the US Government had donated at least 35 Mamba Mk7s to Niger to equip units deployed with the G5 Sahel Joint Force, although it has been reported that a total of 60 were ordered by the US Government on behalf of Niger in 2018.

Although the Mamba Mk7 bears an external resemblance to earlier versions, the design has been substantially modified to incorporate more US components, and would increase its mobility, modularity and protection.

The Mamba Mk7 has a base weight of 10.5t and can accommodate a payload of up to 4.5t for an overall gross vehicle weight of 15t.

It features three weapons mounts on the roof. Customers can choose to install either a protected weapon station, RWS or turret in place of the mount at the front of the vehicle.

