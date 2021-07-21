Upgrade kits enhance artillery accuracy

Germany places record order for laser light modules
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
Escribano Mechanical & Engineering has developed guided ammunition kits to modernise various artillery shells and rocket types.
As reported in the Spanish publication Revista Ejércitos and confirmed by Escribano on 21 July, the FGK programme covers upgrades to 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm, replacing the traditional fuze with a guided ammunition kit to achieve circular error probable accuracy of less than 20m on launches up to 40km away.
A typical FGK kit — designed, developed and manufactured by Escribano — comprises a guidance system with GPS/GNSS sensor and inertial navigation system.
For the first time in Spain, in a test on 7 June at the INTA Torregorda Test Centre near Cadiz, five 155mm shells with FGK were successfully launched from a SIAC towed howitzer.
L3Harris is providing fully digital WESCAM MX-GCS sights for installation on US Army vehicles in the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense programme.
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.
Collins Aerospace continues support for the ADF by providing next-generation Digital Terminal Control Systems.
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.