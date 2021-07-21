To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Upgrade kits enhance artillery accuracy

21st July 2021 - 13:41 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

FGK kits are designed to enhance the accuracy of shells fired from artillery pieces up to 155mm/52 calibre. (Photo: Escribano)

Spanish firm develops kits for 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm.

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering has developed guided ammunition kits to modernise various artillery shells and rocket types.

As reported in the Spanish publication Revista Ejércitos and confirmed by Escribano on 21 July, the FGK programme covers upgrades to 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm, replacing the traditional fuze with a guided ammunition kit to achieve circular error probable accuracy of less than 20m on launches up to 40km away. 

A typical FGK kit — designed, developed and manufactured by Escribano — comprises a guidance system with GPS/GNSS sensor and inertial navigation system.

For the first time in Spain, in a test on 7 June at the INTA Torregorda Test Centre near Cadiz, five 155mm shells with FGK were successfully launched from a SIAC towed howitzer.

