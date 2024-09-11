To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Defence spending insights: Denmark set to order more CV9035 IFVs

11th September 2024 - 15:35 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

RSS

The Danish Army deployed its BAE Systems Hägglunds CV9035 IFV to Afghanistan which were upgraded for increased survivability. The vehicle has been fitted with Soucy International composite rubber tracks. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The vehicles, which will form part of a new Heavy Brigade, could see BAE Systems Hägglunds covering the supply of 115 new CV9035 MkIIIC IFVs.

BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden expects to be awarded a contract by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) covering the supply of 115 new CV9035 MkIIIC Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) for the Danish Army later this year.

The vehicles will form a key part of a new Heavy Brigade which will include 44 Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) which have now been upgraded to the Leopard 2A7 build standard following final deliveries late in 2023.

The total value of the contract, which remains subject to detailed negotiations, will be around DKK10 billion (US$1.5 billion) with deliveries to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us