Defence spending insights: Denmark set to order more CV9035 IFVs
BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden expects to be awarded a contract by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) covering the supply of 115 new CV9035 MkIIIC Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) for the Danish Army later this year.
The vehicles will form a key part of a new Heavy Brigade which will include 44 Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) which have now been upgraded to the Leopard 2A7 build standard following final deliveries late in 2023.
The total value of the contract, which remains subject to detailed negotiations, will be around DKK10 billion (US$1.5 billion) with deliveries to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV
The Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System (ATLAS) 8x8 UGV has been displayed at Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne.
-
UK increases Ukraine support
The UK is leading the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) which has already supplied a range of uncrewed systems and other equipment to the Ukraine with the country now committed to the supply of air defence missiles.
-
Will future ground fleets finally embrace hybrid electric solutions?
Despite growing interest in hybrid electric capabilities and its obvious advantages, obstacles and common challenges continue to hamper its deployment into military vehicles.
-
Poland announces IBCS integration timeline
Polish defence leaders said the country already has a squadron trained on using the Integrated Battle Command System which it planned to move forward with in 2024.