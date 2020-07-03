To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukroboronprom delivers four more BTR-4Es

3rd July 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Ukrainian Army has received four more BTR-4E 8x8 IFVs from manufacturer Ukroboronprom.

The Ukrainian MoD signed a contract with Ukroboronprom for 45 BTR-4E IFVs in December 2016.

By mid-2019, issues with the supplier of the armoured hull meant that no vehicles had been delivered. As a result, the contract was subsequently restructured and extended to the end of August 2020.

‘We are moving clearly according to plan,’ Ukroboronprom announced on 2 July, adding that ‘80% of the contract has already been fulfilled’.

