Ukroboronprom delivers four more BTR-4Es
The Ukrainian Army has received four more BTR-4E 8x8 IFVs from manufacturer Ukroboronprom.
The Ukrainian MoD signed a contract with Ukroboronprom for 45 BTR-4E IFVs in December 2016.
By mid-2019, issues with the supplier of the armoured hull meant that no vehicles had been delivered. As a result, the contract was subsequently restructured and extended to the end of August 2020.
‘We are moving clearly according to plan,’ Ukroboronprom announced on 2 July, adding that ‘80% of the contract has already been fulfilled’.
