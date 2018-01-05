Ukrainian military receives first 7.62mm M4s

Ukraine’s arms producer and exporter Ukroboronprom has delivered a small batch of new WAC-47 assault rifles to the Ukrainian armed forces, National Guard and other unnamed law enforcement agencies for field testing.

The WAC-47 is produced by the Ukroboronprom subsidiary Ukroboronservice.

It is a derivative of the M4 carbine modified to use Soviet-era 7.62x39mm calibre ammunition. The rifle features a modular design and can be rapidly converted, within 20 seconds, to fire NATO-standard 5.56x45mm ammunition.

It also features several US-sourced parts including a Magpul CRT adjustable stock, Magpul handgrip and M-LOK rail interface system for accessories.

The WAC-47 project has