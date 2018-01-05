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Ukrainian military receives first 7.62mm M4s

5th January 2018 - 10:23 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

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Ukraine’s arms producer and exporter Ukroboronprom has delivered a small batch of new WAC-47 assault rifles to the Ukrainian armed forces, National Guard and other unnamed law enforcement agencies for field testing.

The WAC-47 is produced by the Ukroboronprom subsidiary Ukroboronservice. 

It is a derivative of the M4 carbine modified to use Soviet-era 7.62x39mm calibre ammunition. The rifle features a modular design and can be rapidly converted, within 20 seconds, to fire NATO-standard 5.56x45mm ammunition.

It also features several US-sourced parts including a Magpul CRT adjustable stock, Magpul handgrip and M-LOK rail interface system for accessories.

The WAC-47 project has

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Alexander Mladenov

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Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

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Krassimir Grozev

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Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

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