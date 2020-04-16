Ukraine restores eight 4x4 BRDM-2L1s
Ukraine-based Nikolaev Armoured Plant (MBTZ, a subsidiary of Ukroboronprom) confirmed on 16 April that it has restored eight 4x4 BRDM-2L1 armoured reconnaissance patrol cars.
The new upgrades include the latest navigation and communications software as well as thermal imaging night control systems. The interior of the vehicle has also been improved for crew comfort and it has been fitted with reinforced side hatches.
Yuriy Kravchenko, Director of the MBTZ, said: ‘Even in quarantine and emergency situations in the country, we did not stop production… As soon as a new agreement with the MoD of Ukraine was signed, we almost immediately shipped [the vehicles] to our military with improved performance.’
The BRDM-2L1 can transport troops whilst also transporting some specialised weaponry.
