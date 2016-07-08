Ukraine overhauls five T-84 MBTs

Ukraine’s Kharkiv-based Malishev Plant will overhaul and partially upgrade the five remaining T-84 MBTs in the Ukrainian Land Forces inventory.

The contract value has not been disclosed and its existence was revealed in late June 2016 as part of a land forces modernisation package.

Then on 5 July the first images of T-84 tanks handed over for overhaul at the Malishev Plant were released by the company.

The partial upgrade will probably include replacement of the T-84’s obsolete Nozh dynamic protection system with the new-generation Duplet, which has been proven on the BM Oplot MBTs currently in production