Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system

The contract is worth £56 million ($71 million) and consists of several Cortex Typhon systems, developed to counter a wide range of UAVs with solutions to either physically harm or otherwise disable the aerial threat.

The Cortex Typhon is based on field-proven software and hardware from Teledyne FLIR and Kongsberg, including a surveillance system and Kongsberg remote weapon station (RWS) and the Cortex integrated combat solution. As part of the delivery, the Norwegian government has donated Dingo 2 mine-protected vehicles, Kongsberg RWS and weapons.

The IFU was established by the UK and international partners to identify and procure critical capabilities and deliver them quickly to Ukraine. Norway and the UK are among many nations that have contributed to the fund.

The fund consists of hundreds of millions of Euros designed to be used to directly purchase weapons to support Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces. By direct purchase it is intended to ensure weapons arrive in the field quickly.

Other weapons and systems to purchased under IFU include the Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missile and Black Hornet nano-UAS.