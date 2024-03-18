To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK wants 120mm turret mortar for ARTEC Boxer

18th March 2024 - 17:36 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

The ARTEC Boxer has already been in production for the British Army and will help it meet its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) requirement. (Image: ARTEC

The British Army’s firepower could be boosted by a new 120mm smooth bore turret-mounted mortar system slated for integration into the ARTEC Boxer.

A representative for the British Army has confirmed the force’s requirement for a 120mm smooth bore turret mounted mortar system for installation on the ARTEC Boxer (8x8) for deployment with the Armoured Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT).

The requirement was revealed during the Mortar Study Day at the Indirect Fires Conference held in Bristol earlier this month.

Boxer has already been in production for the British Army to help it meet its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) requirement of which the first four variants will be the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), Command Post Vehicle (CPV), Specialist Carrier (SC) and an ambulance (AMB).

