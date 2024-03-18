UK wants 120mm turret mortar for ARTEC Boxer
A representative for the British Army has confirmed the force’s requirement for a 120mm smooth bore turret mounted mortar system for installation on the ARTEC Boxer (8x8) for deployment with the Armoured Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT).
The requirement was revealed during the Mortar Study Day at the Indirect Fires Conference held in Bristol earlier this month.
Boxer has already been in production for the British Army to help it meet its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) requirement of which the first four variants will be the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), Command Post Vehicle (CPV), Specialist Carrier (SC) and an ambulance (AMB).
