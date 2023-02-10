UK upgrades ground refuelling tankers for military aircraft

The tanker vehicles used to refuel UK military aircraft have been refurbished, allowing them to remain in service for 15 more years.

The Large Capacity Aircraft Refueller Life Extension Project (LCAR LEP) is upgrading 80 vehicles to improve deployability, availability and flexibility.

The work is being carried out by Defence Equipment & Support, the RAF and Terberg DTS UK, plus a number of subcontractors including MAN Truck & Bus UK and Tasca Tankers.

14 LCARs have been upgraded redelivered, allowing initial operating capability (IOC) to be achieved.

Air Cdre Simon Young, DE&S head of Air Systems, Equipment & Training said: 'This project is not only extending the life of these vehicles but, through the upgrades being delivered, will provide a more operationally capable vehicle and one that is safer and easier for our personnel to use and maintain.'

The 20,000l-capacity LCARs supply the bulk of fuel for RAF, RN and British Army aircraft.

Last summer, ground and on-aircraft LCAR LEP refuelling trials were completed with aircraft including Typhoon fighter jets, Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Hawk trainers and Merlin helicopters.

Training packages for operators and maintainers have been rolled out and Terberg is delivering in-service support for the vehicles. Upgrades are due to be completed in 2025.

Alongside LCAR LEP, as part of an overall contract worth up to £50 million over five years, Terberg DTS UK is also upgrading the UK’s fleet of Small Capacity Aircraft Refuellers (SCAR).

This includes replacing the eight current variants with a single 5,000l SCAR type that will mainly be used for refuelling light helicopters and training aircraft.