To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK seeks 105mm Light Gun spares

18th February 2022 - 09:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment Battlegroup fire live rounds with a 105mm Light Gun during a training exercise in ﻿Kenya in January 2020. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

BAE Systems is set to provide artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems for the British Army, including 105mm Light Gun spares.

The Babcock-run Defence Support Group (DSG), which provides engineering and MRO services for the UK MoD, is negotiating a sole-source contract with BAE Systems for the supply of artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems, including 105mm Light Gun spares.

The deal would be worth £450,000 ($612,000) and comes with two 12-month options.

Babcock stated in an official contract notice that only BAE Systems, as the OEM, has the ‘technical know-how to supply these articles’.

Introduced into British Army service in 1974 as the L118, the 105mm Light Gun was first used in combat during the 1982 Falklands War and it has seen extensive combat service with UK and US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us