UK seeks 105mm Light Gun spares

Northrop Grumman gains NGHTS production contract
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.
The Babcock-run Defence Support Group (DSG), which provides engineering and MRO services for the UK MoD, is negotiating a sole-source contract with BAE Systems for the supply of artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems, including 105mm Light Gun spares.
The deal would be worth £450,000 ($612,000) and comes with two 12-month options.
Babcock stated in an official contract notice that only BAE Systems, as the OEM, has the ‘technical know-how to supply these articles’.
Introduced into British Army service in 1974 as the L118, the 105mm Light Gun was first used in combat during the 1982 Falklands War and it has seen extensive combat service with UK and US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.
South Korea is particularly interested in the technology and design of the AS21 Redback that was offered to Australia.
A prototype device converts aluminium into hydrogen fuel by a reaction with water in any form — even urine.
The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4s, 116 Griffons, 18 Jaguars and 120 VBL Ultimas, as well as 243 Hornet remote-controlled weapon stations.
The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.
An unnamed European SOF unit has ordered FN FCU Mk3 fire control systems to enhance accuracy with multi-shot grenade launchers.