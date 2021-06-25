UK MoD invests £3.2 million on new NGV technology

Thermoteknix ClipIR XD-E Thermal Clip-on System (TCOS) (Credits: Thermoteknix)

​The UK MoD has awarded Cambridge-based company Thermoteknix Systems a £3.2 million contract to provide-state-of-art thermal imaging clip-on systems for the British Army.

Thermoteknix is expected to deliver within the next 12 months an undisclosed number of its Clip-IR XD-E Thermal Clip-On Systems (TCOS) to the UK MoD.

Thermoteknix MD Dr Richard Salisbury said in an official statement that the 'state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology' — designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK — will equip UK forces 'in the most challenging of environments'.

The new lightweight image intensifying goggles can be fitted with the miniature clip-on IR thermal imager, allowing for enhanced surveillance and target acquisition abilities.

The company stated that Clip-IR XD-E benefits from the Augmented Reality Tactical Interface Module (ARTIM), which is a helmet-mounted battery pack that connects the TCOS with a monocular or binocular NVG.