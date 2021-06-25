UK MoD invests £3.2 million on new NGV technology

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Thermoteknix is expected to deliver within the next 12 months an undisclosed number of its Clip-IR XD-E Thermal Clip-On Systems (TCOS) to the UK MoD.
Thermoteknix MD Dr Richard Salisbury said in an official statement that the 'state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology' — designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK — will equip UK forces 'in the most challenging of environments'.
The new lightweight image intensifying goggles can be fitted with the miniature clip-on IR thermal imager, allowing for enhanced surveillance and target acquisition abilities.
The company stated that Clip-IR XD-E benefits from the Augmented Reality Tactical Interface Module (ARTIM), which is a helmet-mounted battery pack that connects the TCOS with a monocular or binocular NVG.
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.