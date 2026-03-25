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UK MoD clears British Army’s Ajax saying “no safety concerns when operated properly”

25th March 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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An Ajax conducting cold weather firing trials in Sweden. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The British Army’s Ajax armoured personnel carrier has a chequered history but hopes were high when Initial Operating Capability was declared last year. More problems saw operations suspended but the MoD reports it has identified the problems and short- and medium-term solutions.

Investigations into safety concerns over the British Army’s Ajax armoured fighting vehicle have given it the all-clear “when maintained and operated as designed”, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), although design improvements are ongoing.

Ajax was declared to have achieved Initial Operating Capability in early November last year but days later operations were suspended after users reported health concerns while operating the vehicle during Exercise Titan Storm.

Lt Gen Anna-Lee Reilly, director strategic capability, engagement and operations at MoD Defence Equipment and Support, was speaking before the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee on 23 March and addressed

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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