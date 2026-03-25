UK MoD clears British Army’s Ajax saying “no safety concerns when operated properly”
Investigations into safety concerns over the British Army’s Ajax armoured fighting vehicle have given it the all-clear “when maintained and operated as designed”, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), although design improvements are ongoing.
Ajax was declared to have achieved Initial Operating Capability in early November last year but days later operations were suspended after users reported health concerns while operating the vehicle during Exercise Titan Storm.
Lt Gen Anna-Lee Reilly, director strategic capability, engagement and operations at MoD Defence Equipment and Support, was speaking before the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee on 23 March and addressed
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