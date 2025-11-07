Analysis: British Army Ajax in service after problematic delivery – but what now?

The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) British Army Ajax tracked reconnaissance vehicle has finally been declared as having achieved Initial Operating Capability (IOC) after a tortured journey that included damning reports and fears for soldier welfare.

A 2022 National Audit Office report summed up the problems with a platform based on the mature Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) infantry/combat fighting vehicle.

“In 2014, the MoD extended its expected in-service date by three years when it set an IOC of July 2020,” the report noted.

“The programme subsequently missed a revised target date of June 2021. In 2021, the