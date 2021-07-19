To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

UK to gain from latest Javelin engineering support contract

19th July 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army has ordered engineering support services for the FGM-148 Javelin. (Photo: US Army/Pfc Isaiah Matthews)

The Javelin JV is to provide engineering services for users in the US and UK.

The Javelin JV between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon has obtained an $8.6 million contract modification from US Army Contracting Command to engineering support services for the anti-tank weapon.

Work will take place in Arizona with estimated completion in mid-February 2023.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Javelin CLUs and FGM-148 missiles have been produced for the US Army, USMC and 19 export customers, including France and the UK — indeed, the latest contract includes FMS funding for the latter.

The Javelin system comprises a reusable Command Launch Unit (CLU) with a built-in-test, and a modular missile encased in a disposable launch tube assembly. The system also includes training devices for tactical training and classroom training. 

Raytheon makes the missile guidance electronic unit, system software and system engineering management. Lockheed Martin is responsible for the missile seeker, engineering and assembly. 

