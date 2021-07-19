UK to gain from latest Javelin engineering support contract

US Army orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition from Saab
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.
The Javelin JV between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon has obtained an $8.6 million contract modification from US Army Contracting Command to engineering support services for the anti-tank weapon.
Work will take place in Arizona with estimated completion in mid-February 2023.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Javelin CLUs and FGM-148 missiles have been produced for the US Army, USMC and 19 export customers, including France and the UK — indeed, the latest contract includes FMS funding for the latter.
The Javelin system comprises a reusable Command Launch Unit (CLU) with a built-in-test, and a modular missile encased in a disposable launch tube assembly. The system also includes training devices for tactical training and classroom training.
Raytheon makes the missile guidance electronic unit, system software and system engineering management. Lockheed Martin is responsible for the missile seeker, engineering and assembly.
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.
EODH will build protection sets for Boxer, Dingo and Leopard 2 armoured vehicles.
Sydney-based DroneShield sells RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.
During the first stage of trials on the Black Sea, the vehicle completed navigation capability tests and demonstrated its ability to be transported via large landing craft.
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.