UK firm provides ruggedised tablets for Guarani programme

GRiD Defence Systems is to provide its GRiDCASE 2530 ruggedised tablets to the Brazilian Army for the Guarani 6x6 wheeled armoured vehicle programme.

The UK company stated on 27 September that it will supply 410 units of its GRiDCASE 2530 tablets, ‘with potential for further orders to support the Brazilian Army and its fleet of vehicles’.

The Guarani programme encompasses heavy mortar, engineering vehicle, reconnaissance, troop transport, rescue, command post, anti-aircraft artillery, firing station, ambulance, advanced reconnaissance, anti-vehicle, radar, advanced observation and engineering variants.

Each 10.1-inch (25.65cm) tablet will be manufactured and tested in the UK.

GRiDCASE 2530 meets MIL-STD-80 and MIL-STD-461G requirements. It is ruggedised for operations in harsh environments, and it can be used in vehicles or by dismounted infantry.