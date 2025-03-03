To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK commits $2 billion to Ukraine for missiles as Europe speaks up

3rd March 2025 - 16:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The LMM has a range of applications including ground-based air defence. (Photo: Thales Defence)

The contract builds on a previous contract with Thales which was signed in September 2024 for 650 missiles. Deliveries of these began in late 2024 and the new contract ensures continued supply.

The UK will provide Ukraine with 5,000 Martlet Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) under a £1.6 billion (US$2 billion) contract announced by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on 2 March. It will occur under a loan from the UK Government.

LMMs have a range of purposes including air launched but for operation with Ukrainian forces will be mostly for air defence, a substantial capability gap for the force.

The deal is part of a commitment from European leaders which came out of a heads-of-government meeting on the same day and work will occur at the Thales factory in

