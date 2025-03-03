UK commits $2 billion to Ukraine for missiles as Europe speaks up

The UK will provide Ukraine with 5,000 Martlet Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) under a £1.6 billion (US$2 billion) contract announced by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on 2 March. It will occur under a loan from the UK Government.

LMMs have a range of purposes including air launched but for operation with Ukrainian forces will be mostly for air defence, a substantial capability gap for the force.

The deal is part of a commitment from European leaders which came out of a heads-of-government meeting on the same day and work will occur at the Thales factory in