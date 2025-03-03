UK commits $2 billion to Ukraine for missiles as Europe speaks up
The UK will provide Ukraine with 5,000 Martlet Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) under a £1.6 billion (US$2 billion) contract announced by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on 2 March. It will occur under a loan from the UK Government.
LMMs have a range of purposes including air launched but for operation with Ukrainian forces will be mostly for air defence, a substantial capability gap for the force.
The deal is part of a commitment from European leaders which came out of a heads-of-government meeting on the same day and work will occur at the Thales factory in
Canadian Army to progress with ACSV programme in 2025
The Armoured Combat Support Vehicle will also achieve several milestones in the coming years.
Sweden orders $131 million worth of trucks for armed forces
The deal with Volvo and Scania includes 300 4×4 truck and 300 6×6 trucks, with both orders including options for a further 200 vehicles.
US Marines to receive first GDLS Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30mm in October
The platform is currently being built and will undergo testing by the company before delivery.
What do Russia or Ukraine need to win the war?
Shephard looks at both the doctrine and equipment perspective and considers what both countries would require in order to ensure victory.
IDEX 2025: Edge Group’s Nimr Automotive adds another three vehicles to its family
The three vehicles were displayed at the show and are a further extension to the range it has already sold widely.
QinetiQ to play pivotal role in US Army’s next-generation target acquisition system
The Future Advanced Long-range Common Optical/Netted-fires Sensor (FALCONS) is a next-generation target acquisition system which is designed to provide enhanced all-weather target detection and identification at long range.