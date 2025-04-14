Ukraine Defence Contact Group commit another $24 billion for Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced a commitment of more than €21 billion ($24 billion) from the UDCG after a meeting of the group on 11 April. Healey, who co-chaired the meeting, described it as "a record boost in military funding for Ukraine, and we are also surging that support to the frontline fight".

As part of this, the UK has committed a further £350 million (US$587 million) to Ukraine to provide repairs and maintenance to previously donated vehicles and equipment and funding for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds-of-thousands of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As well as the UK