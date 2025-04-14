To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine Defence Contact Group commit another $24 billion for Ukraine

14th April 2025 - 09:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The UK has donated vehicles to the Ukraine, such as Afghanistan-era Mastiffs. The new funding will help maintain and support donated vehicles. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The announcement of the funds followed a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) which consists of 57 countries. The UK has committed a further £350 million to Ukraine to provide repairs and maintenance to previously donated vehicles and equipment and additional equipment.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced a commitment of more than €21 billion ($24 billion) from the UDCG after a meeting of the group on 11 April. Healey, who co-chaired the meeting, described it as "a record boost in military funding for Ukraine, and we are also surging that support to the frontline fight".

As part of this, the UK has committed a further £350 million (US$587 million) to Ukraine to provide repairs and maintenance to previously donated vehicles and equipment and funding for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds-of-thousands of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

