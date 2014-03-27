UK advances Army 2020 plan
The UK Ministry of Defence has implemented the first phase of its Army 2020 re-structuring programme with the launch of Force Troops Command (FTC), which is aimed at supporting current and contingency operations.
Formed in September 2013, FTC is set to be formally launched on 1 April, and will be fully integrated into the new army structure by July 2015, military officials have confirmed.
Speaking to journalists at a field demonstration at FTC HQ in Wiltshire on 26 March, Maj Gen Tim Radford explained the new command would be the largest two-star formation in the army, comprising one-third of the
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