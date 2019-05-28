UAE requests Javelin guided missiles
The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of Javelin guided missiles to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 24 May.
In a package worth $102 million, the UAE has requested 331 Javelin guided missiles with containers. Also included are system integration and checkout service; field service representatives; logistics support tools and test equipment; support equipment; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.
Javelin is a portable anti-tank weapon. If the sale goes ahead, Raytheon will be the prime contractor.
