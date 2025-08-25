To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey’s latest IFV takes shape as key subsystems revealed

25th August 2025 - 14:29 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

BMC Altuğ IFV fitted with Aselsan’s SARP 100/35 turret and Akkor hard-kill APS. (Image: BMC)

First deliveries of the SARP 100/35 remote-controlled turret (RCT) for Altuğ, developed as a private venture by Aselsan, will be made in 2027.

Aselsan has confirmed that the first application for its SARP 100-5 remote controlled turret will be for installation on the 29 Altuğ 8×8 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to be supplied to Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC).

This is the first contract for the vehicle placed by the Turkish Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSM) under the New Generation Vehicles Project.

With the Altuğ contract award to BMC there are now no less than three companies in Turkey offering 8x8 vehicles to potential customers, with the other two being FNSS with Pars and Otokar with Arma.

The SARP 100/35 is armed with

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

