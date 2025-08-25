Turkey’s latest IFV takes shape as key subsystems revealed

Aselsan has confirmed that the first application for its SARP 100-5 remote controlled turret will be for installation on the 29 Altuğ 8×8 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to be supplied to Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC).

This is the first contract for the vehicle placed by the Turkish Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSM) under the New Generation Vehicles Project.

With the Altuğ contract award to BMC there are now no less than three companies in Turkey offering 8x8 vehicles to potential customers, with the other two being FNSS with Pars and Otokar with Arma.

The SARP 100/35 is armed with