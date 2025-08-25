Turkey’s latest IFV takes shape as key subsystems revealed
Aselsan has confirmed that the first application for its SARP 100-5 remote controlled turret will be for installation on the 29 Altuğ 8×8 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to be supplied to Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC).
This is the first contract for the vehicle placed by the Turkish Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSM) under the New Generation Vehicles Project.
With the Altuğ contract award to BMC there are now no less than three companies in Turkey offering 8x8 vehicles to potential customers, with the other two being FNSS with Pars and Otokar with Arma.
The SARP 100/35 is armed with
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin demonstrates Spike and is selected for next stage of US Army requirement
The Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missile is used by several countries as an air-launched weapon but the recent trials were ground-launched from a vehicle and involved three shots.
-
Norway and Sweden invest in further military support for Ukraine
Both Sweden and Norway have committed further financial aid to the country in a bid to help boost their air defences and airborne early warning capabilities, which included commitments to replace donated Patriot Air Defence systems.
-
First firing of Sabre air defence system in UK as government places order
Land Ceptor air defence missile launchers which will form part of Sky Sabre, a defence system designed to intercept cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.