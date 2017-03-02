Turkey orders more rifles
Additional new rifles have been ordered for the Turkish Armed Forces to supplement existing orders.
This latest contract - awarded to a private company - means there are now three firms that will manufacturer and deliver the MPT-76 design, which is set to become the standard assault rifle of the Turkish military.
The contract, awarded on 17 February to Sarsılmaz Silah Sanayi, is for some 10,000 of the MPT-76 (Modern Piyade Tüfeği) assault rifles.
This contract follows those awarded to state-owned company Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu (MKEK) in June 2015 for 20,000 rifles and privately-run
