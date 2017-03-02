To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkey orders more rifles

2nd March 2017 - 09:34 GMT | by Victor Barreira in Istanbul

RSS

Additional new rifles have been ordered for the Turkish Armed Forces to supplement existing orders.

This latest contract - awarded to a private company - means there are now three firms that will manufacturer and deliver the MPT-76 design, which is set to become the standard assault rifle of the Turkish military.

The contract, awarded on 17 February to Sarsılmaz Silah Sanayi, is for some 10,000 of the MPT-76 (Modern Piyade Tüfeği) assault rifles.

This contract follows those awarded to state-owned company Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu (MKEK) in June 2015 for 20,000 rifles and privately-run

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Victor Barreira

Author

Victor Barreira

Victor M.S. Barreira is a Shephard correspondent, covering South American defence and security affairs.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us