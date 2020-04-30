Turkey deploys Ates on EU frontier

Ireland’s Reamda develops new version of Riddler UGV
The company's Riddler uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) is designed to be small and light to allow easy deployment and the ability to access smaller areas such as bus or train aisles.
Aselsan has provided the Turkish Land Forces with 10 Ates border security systems, which will be used to strengthen security along its border with Bulgaria and Greece.
The 10 units were received by border units based in Edirne and Kirkalerli. This brings the total number of Ates-equipped vehicles in the region to 57.
Funding was supported by EU pre-accession funds with the aim of tackling illegal immigration and smuggling into the EU via Turkey.
The Ates system is integrated with the Hizir 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle, which is manufactured by Katmerciler. The 57 vehicles were ordered under a €30 million ($32.65 million) contract awarded in May 2017.
Each Hizir 4x4 has on-vehicle sensors which locate gunshots, with a radar-detected target or firing point being displayed on a digital map. Furthermore, thermal imaging cameras can continuously record the mission and provide real-time data.
The Spanish Government has outlined plans to purchase communications and cybersecurity capabilities but most notably amphibious combat vehicles, self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), bridge-laying vehicles and an effort to replace its tanks from 2040.
Germany is Europe’s leading country for tank manufacture and until this month was committed to the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) which included tanks and other vehicles. Earlier this month, Germany and other European countries set up the Main ARmoured Tank of Europe (MARTE) project casting a shadow over the MGCS.
Denmark signed the Technical Arrangement for the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) in April this year. The order means the country will receive its first vehicle this year.
The Soldier-Kit system consists of detector, jammer, tablet and wideband antenna and is being evaluated as part of Project Flytrap 3.0 counter uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) exercise.
Arquus displayed the Drailer uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) integrating the Akeron LP long-range missile at the Techterre technology demonstrator event ahead of trials in September.