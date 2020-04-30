Turkey deploys Ates on EU frontier

Aselsan has provided the Turkish Land Forces with 10 Ates border security systems, which will be used to strengthen security along its border with Bulgaria and Greece.

The 10 units were received by border units based in Edirne and Kirkalerli. This brings the total number of Ates-equipped vehicles in the region to 57.

Funding was supported by EU pre-accession funds with the aim of tackling illegal immigration and smuggling into the EU via Turkey.

The Ates system is integrated with the Hizir 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle, which is manufactured by Katmerciler. The 57 vehicles were ordered under a €30 million ($32.65 million) contract awarded in May 2017.

Each Hizir 4x4 has on-vehicle sensors which locate gunshots, with a radar-detected target or firing point being displayed on a digital map. Furthermore, thermal imaging cameras can continuously record the mission and provide real-time data.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Hizir