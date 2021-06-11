TsNIITochMash creates new collimator sight

The PKM 75 collimator sight will be shown in August at Army 2021. (Photo: Rostec)

PKM 75 features unique targeting and power consumption capabilities, claims Rostec.

The PKM 75 collimator sight from TsNIITochMash has passed preliminary testing and will be demonstrated in August at the Army 2021 exhibition near Moscow, parent company Rostec announced on 10 June.

It claimed: ‘Unlike existing counterparts with two arc minute reticles, the new sight has the smallest “dot” of just one arc-min. This will significantly increase both shooting accuracy and sighting range.’

Continuous operation for up to 50,000h is enabled by high-capacity lithium batteries, which is unique for a Russian sight.

‘The new sight is designed for small arms equipped with a special mount, the Picatinny rail. This covers models such as all Kalashnikov assault rifles, [plus] special small arms such as Vintorez, AS Val and other assault rifles,’ Rostec added.