TsNIITochMash creates new collimator sight

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The PKM 75 collimator sight from TsNIITochMash has passed preliminary testing and will be demonstrated in August at the Army 2021 exhibition near Moscow, parent company Rostec announced on 10 June.
It claimed: ‘Unlike existing counterparts with two arc minute reticles, the new sight has the smallest “dot” of just one arc-min. This will significantly increase both shooting accuracy and sighting range.’
Continuous operation for up to 50,000h is enabled by high-capacity lithium batteries, which is unique for a Russian sight.
‘The new sight is designed for small arms equipped with a special mount, the Picatinny rail. This covers models such as all Kalashnikov assault rifles, [plus] special small arms such as Vintorez, AS Val and other assault rifles,’ Rostec added.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.