Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year
The British Army expects to achieve Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the Ajax ARV/FOV in the second half of 2025. This is defined as one squadron capable of being deployed with six months back up.
Full Operational Capability (FOC), which is all units converted to Ajax, will be October 2028 to September 2029. Training is already underway with earlier production Ajax FOV released for this role and these will be upgraded in the future.
Details were confirmed at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last week where it was also stated that more than 42,000km of road and cross country trials had
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army orders 103 Mack Defense trucks
The first Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) were delivered to the US Army in September 2020 after an order was placed in 2018.
-
Fering Pioneer X moves towards production
The Pioneer X long-range vehicle has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3,500kg, of which 1,850kg is payload and the lightweight carbon chassis can be fitted with various top modules to suit requirements. In addition, there is the potential for a 6x6 version with increased volume and payload.
-
NP Aerospace brings life to Jankel as others eye it as Land Mobility Programme partner
NP Aerospace took over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets.