Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year

The British Army expects to achieve Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the Ajax ARV/FOV in the second half of 2025. This is defined as one squadron capable of being deployed with six months back up.

Full Operational Capability (FOC), which is all units converted to Ajax, will be October 2028 to September 2029. Training is already underway with earlier production Ajax FOV released for this role and these will be upgraded in the future.

Details were confirmed at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last week where it was also stated that more than 42,000km of road and cross country trials had