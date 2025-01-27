To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year

Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year

27th January 2025 - 10:48 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

A total of 245 General Dynamics UK Ajax will be delivered with the 40mm cannon with the turret being supplied by Lockheed Martin UK. ﻿(Photo: author)

The Ajax armed reconnaissance vehicle (ARV) and joint fires observer vehicle (FOV) will soon enter operational use with the British Army after many years of delay.

The British Army expects to achieve Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the Ajax ARV/FOV in the second half of 2025. This is defined as one squadron capable of being deployed with six months back up.

Full Operational Capability (FOC), which is all units converted to Ajax, will be October 2028 to September 2029. Training is already underway with earlier production Ajax FOV released for this role and these will be upgraded in the future.

Details were confirmed at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last week where it was also stated that more than 42,000km of road and cross country trials had

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

