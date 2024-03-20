To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thought control tech closer to being a reality for the dismounted soldier

20th March 2024 - 16:47 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in London

RSS

UltraNIMBUS can use brain waves to control connected device on the battlefield. (Image: Ultra PCS)

Ultra Precision Control Systems (PCS) showcased technology at the Future Soldier Technology Conference that could allow for drone control through thought, using EEG data and AI.

Ultra Precision Control Systems (PCS) has been developing “hands free” thought control technology which could be utilised by the dismounted soldier. The UK-based defence technology company demonstrated the concept by controlling a drone with mental commands at SAE Media Group’s Future Soldier Technology Conference in London this March.

Tony White, land strategy director at Ultra, explained that the UltraNIMBUS (Neurological Intelligent Monitoring and Brain Utilisation System) can leverage electrical neurotransmissions in the brain (brain waves) that occur at specific frequencies depending on the nature of their function. Brain activity can then be monitored using an ElectroEncephaloGram (EEG) device which can

