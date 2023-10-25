The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia

The sale of six HIMARS and 12 GMLRS to Latvia has been approved by the DSCA along with 10 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Pods and other systems in a deal worth up to US$220 million.

The order also includes 12 GMLRS unitary high explosive pods with insensitive munitions propulsion system, reduced range practice rocket pods, intercom systems to support the HIMARS Launcher and munitions and spares.

In July 2022, Latvia announced it was going to request the purchase of HIMARS which would provide a substantial boost to the country’s capabilities out to almost 600km and ATACMs which have a range of 300km.

Geopolitically the systems are key for Latvia as it has Russian-ally Belarus on one border and Russia, currently at war with Ukraine, on another.

The announcement was made on 23 October and on the same day the DSCA approved announced a $500 million sale for 150 AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles-Extended Range to Finland and $100 million for 36 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Lithuania.

In a quite different part of Europe to these orders, the DSCA also approved the sale to the UK of 3000 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and ancillary equipment for an estimated cost of $957.4 million.