The Netherlands orders more GM200 compact tactical radars

The Netherlands has signed up for seven more Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission/Compact (GM200 MM/C) radars, with two in option which is in addition to nine ordered in 2019, the first of which was delivered in February.

GM200 is medium-range and instrumented up to 250km with a rotation rate of 20rpm. It features a weapon coordination radar, instrumented up to 100km, with a rotation rate of 40rpm. Its weapon locating radar offers 360° detection and tracking capabilities on rockets, artillery and mortar rounds.

It has been designed to provide simultaneous detection, tracking and classification against all current and future threats on the modern battlefield, including UAVs.

The latest iteration features new-generation 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology and ‘dual-axis multi-beam’ technology, providing unrestricted flexibility in elevation and bearing, offering improved theatre protection.

In May 2021 the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency signed an agreement with the Netherlands Defence Materiel Organisation for the acquisition of five Thales’ Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radars (GM200 MM/C).

France, Georgia, Indonesia, Singapore and the UAE are also operators of the system. Shephard Defence Insight noted that the UAE operates 19 systems. Numbers with other operators remained unknown.