The Netherlands increases accuracy with Smart Shooter

Italy expects new armoured vehicle prototypes
More details have emerged about the contract CIO was awarded in December 2021 for new 8x8 VBM Combat Plus variant armoured vehicles for the Italian Army.
Following Dutch military tests of the Smash AD solution recently, the Netherlands has moved to procure the system primarily for C-UAS purposes.
Smash is a fire control solution for small arms that ensures each round finds its target by incorporating precision-missile targeting algorithms and advanced electro-optical processing capabilities into standard assault rifles.
It works automatically, but not autonomously, allowing the operator to quickly and effectively neutralise their target.
The system can be integrated into any type of assault rifle and combined with other C-UAS systems to provide an effective multi-layer defence solution suitable for the modern battlefield.
Smash AD is designed to provide kinetic elimination of small low-flying drones through its laser rangefinder, precision targeting technologies and day and night vision capabilities.
It can receive and display target information with an external sensor or detection system and has a range of up to 250m in day mode.
The Smash family of small-arms fire control solutions is in use with a range of militaries, last year the Indian Armed Forces moved to procure the Smash 2000 plus system.
An Australian-made lithium-ion battery will power the AS21 Redback IFV in tests with the Republic of Korea Army.
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.
KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.