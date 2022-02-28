The Netherlands increases accuracy with Smart Shooter

The SMASH AD promises precise, swift, safe and simple hard-kill elimination of drone threats.

Smart Shooter has received an order from the Dutch military to provide its Smash AD solution for operational use.

Following Dutch military tests of the Smash AD solution recently, the Netherlands has moved to procure the system primarily for C-UAS purposes.

Smash is a fire control solution for small arms that ensures each round finds its target by incorporating precision-missile targeting algorithms and advanced electro-optical processing capabilities into standard assault rifles.

It works automatically, but not autonomously, allowing the operator to quickly and effectively neutralise their target.

The system can be integrated into any type of assault rifle and combined with other C-UAS systems to provide an effective multi-layer defence solution suitable for the modern battlefield.

Smash AD is designed to provide kinetic elimination of small low-flying drones through its laser rangefinder, precision targeting technologies and day and night vision capabilities.

It can receive and display target information with an external sensor or detection system and has a range of up to 250m in day mode.

The Smash family of small-arms fire control solutions is in use with a range of militaries, last year the Indian Armed Forces moved to procure the Smash 2000 plus system.