Air Warfare

India chases C-UAS clarity after recent attack

30th July 2021 - 19:19 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The Zen Anti-Drone System is a multi-sensor system designed to guard against UAS attacks. (Zen Technologies)

India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.

Though integrated C-UAS concepts remain piecemeal in India, the country’s military is finally recognising an urgent need to move forward. 

This follows a wake-up call when, for the first time, two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a UAS at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu in late June. They exploded close to a hangar for Mi-17 and transport aircraft.

A hasty RfI for ten C-UAS systems, to indigenous vendors that can tie up with foreign OEMs, was released just a day after the attack. Air Chf Mshl R.K.S Bhadauria said the IAF was in ...

