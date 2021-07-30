India chases C-UAS clarity after recent attack

Though integrated C-UAS concepts remain piecemeal in India, the country’s military is finally recognising an urgent need to move forward.

This follows a wake-up call when, for the first time, two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a UAS at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu in late June. They exploded close to a hangar for Mi-17 and transport aircraft.

A hasty RfI for ten C-UAS systems, to indigenous vendors that can tie up with foreign OEMs, was released just a day after the attack. Air Chf Mshl R.K.S Bhadauria said the IAF was in ...