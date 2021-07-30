India chases C-UAS clarity after recent attack

Leonardo delivers first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Portugal
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal
Though integrated C-UAS concepts remain piecemeal in India, the country’s military is finally recognising an urgent need to move forward.
This follows a wake-up call when, for the first time, two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a UAS at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu in late June. They exploded close to a hangar for Mi-17 and transport aircraft.
A hasty RfI for ten C-UAS systems, to indigenous vendors that can tie up with foreign OEMs, was released just a day after the attack. Air Chf Mshl R.K.S Bhadauria said the IAF was in ...
Northrop Grumman meets 'hugely important milestone' for USN MQ-4C Triton programme.
Lockheed Martin carries on developing network-enabled weapons and electronic-attack capabilities for F-35 operators in the US and allied air forces.
The Australian Army wants to introduce a new small UAV within the next 2-3 years.
Task order from USAF covers maintenance for T-1A, T-6A and T-38C aircraft.
Latest AMRAAM contract for Raytheon includes production for five FMS customers.