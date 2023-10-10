The M109-52 rolls into Washington DC
The M109-52 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system, a joint private venture development between BAE Systems of the USA and Rhinmetall Weapons and Munitions of Germany, has been shown for the first time at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.
The system consists of the BAE Systems Technology Development Chassis (TDC) using automotive components of the currently deployed M109A7 Paladin SP artillery system. The original 155 mm/39 calibre has been replaced by the 155 mm/52 calibre ordnance fitted to the Germany PzH2000 SP artillery system which has been deployed by eight countries, as well as by Ukraine.
The M109A7 has been
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: US Army considers returning Iron Domes to Israel in the face of attacks by Hamas
Although the list of systems and solutions to be sent to Jerusalem by the US government has not been defined yet, the possibility of shipping back those solutions has not been ruled out.
-
Boeing-Nammo Ramjet 155 sets new distance as companies plan to add guidance system
The results of the latest test were announced on 9 October and follow a previous record which was set in May last year.
-
Rheinmetall receives another artillery order worth hundreds-of-millions of dollars
The latest order is for the delivery of over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the group’s new Spanish subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.
-
AUSA 2023: New EOS R800 RWS combines laser and kinetic capabilities to counter aerial threats
The weapon has been designed to be capable of blinding the optics in all classes of UAVs and ATGMs.