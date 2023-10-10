The M109-52 rolls into Washington DC

The M109-52 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system, a joint private venture development between BAE Systems of the USA and Rhinmetall Weapons and Munitions of Germany, has been shown for the first time at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

The system consists of the BAE Systems Technology Development Chassis (TDC) using automotive components of the currently deployed M109A7 Paladin SP artillery system. The original 155 mm/39 calibre has been replaced by the 155 mm/52 calibre ordnance fitted to the Germany PzH2000 SP artillery system which has been deployed by eight countries, as well as by Ukraine.

The M109A7 has been