British Army programme cuts could continue in 2025

One of the immediate steps taken by the UK’s incoming Labour government was, at just 36 hours’ notice, to ask the defence industry to find immediate cash savings. For the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this included cost-cutting on training and ammunition.

While the last Conservative government promised to increase defence spending to 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), its successor has so far made no such promise and has formed a team to look at all aspects of UK defence and report back in 2025.

This delays any possible increase in spending at a time when the potential threat to