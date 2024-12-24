To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army programme cuts could continue in 2025

24th December 2024 - 09:07 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

To meet the potential requirements of the British Army Babcock has developed the GLV, based on a modified Toyota Land Cruiser. (Photo: Babcock)

The six-month old Labour leadership in the UK has already made cuts and army programmes could be on the chopping block in 2025. Where might the axe fall?

One of the immediate steps taken by the UK’s incoming Labour government was, at just 36 hours’ notice, to ask the defence industry to find immediate cash savings. For the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this included cost-cutting on training and ammunition.

While the last Conservative government promised to increase defence spending to 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), its successor has so far made no such promise and has formed a team to look at all aspects of UK defence and report back in 2025.

This delays any possible increase in spending at a time when the potential threat to

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

