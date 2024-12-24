British Army programme cuts could continue in 2025
One of the immediate steps taken by the UK’s incoming Labour government was, at just 36 hours’ notice, to ask the defence industry to find immediate cash savings. For the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this included cost-cutting on training and ammunition.
While the last Conservative government promised to increase defence spending to 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), its successor has so far made no such promise and has formed a team to look at all aspects of UK defence and report back in 2025.
This delays any possible increase in spending at a time when the potential threat to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
NZ begins modernisation of its tactical vehicle fleet
VAMTAC vehicles are expected to replace one-quarter of New Zealand’s Pinzgauers and Unimogs.
-
Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024
Elbit Systems has signed another US$967 million in orders in the past three months after reporting its land revenues increased by 24% for 3Q2024 compared to 3Q 2023 thanks to increasing ammunition and munition sales in Israel.
-
Italy signs $784 million deal for tactical and logistic trucks
The contract is for the supply of a variety of military logistic platforms equipped with tactical cabins and based on the new range of IDV SMR6 trucks (Standard Military Range), which includes 4×4, 8×8 and 10x10 variants.
-
Poland declares capability for Wisła medium-range air defence system
Poland has been investing heavily in new defence equipment, including billions-of-dollars in air defence systems such as Narew and Wisła to provide multi-tier coverage, as well as in C2 systems such as IBCS.
-
US sanctions fail to rattle India as it looks to Russian long-range radar
India has been navigating a strategic balancing act in its defence modernisation efforts as it considers deals with Russia and the US.