Thales UK sets its sights on Challenger 3

Pakistan receives truck-mounted howitzers from China
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.
Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) has issued a £90 million ($121.61 million) subcontract for Thales UK to provide sighting systems under the Challenger 3 MBT upgrade programme.
The contract will provide ‘panoramic and fixed azimuth weapon aiming sights’ for the vehicle commander and gunner in the Challenger 3, prime contractor RBSL announced on 7 February.
Thales will also provide a signal processing system with ‘state of the art video tracking’ and a Wide Area Search and Detection capability, the company added.
The system for Challenger 3 will increase the range and the detail available to the crew of the MBT, as well as provide accurate target identification, tracking, digital imagery and firing ranges.
RBSL stated that the sights will be tailored to meet Challenger 3 specifications as an ‘integral part’ of the wider £800 million MBT upgrade programme for the British Army, as announced by RBSL and the UK MoD in May 2021.
The Indian Army is filling gaps in its antitank missile stocks with the Konkurs-M, while it still awaits the MPATGM and Nag.
What is the US military seeking from a hybrid-electric JLTV?
France acquires laser target designators under the Taranis programme to equip conventional and special forces.
An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.
The Czech Republic is sending more than 4,000 rounds of 152mm ammunition to Ukraine, and Prague is open to holding discussions with Kiev on extending defence cooperation.