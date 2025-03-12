Thales to supply 500 of its new Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radios to a NATO country

Thales has unveiled a new version of its Soldier SquadNet Radio for deployment in vehicles. The undisclosed first customer has ordered 500 with deliveries to begin in 2026.

The VMSR is designed to provide full interoperability with the soldier variant to create a secure and reliable voice connection, as well as low-latency blue-force tracking between vehicles and troops.

A key feature of the system is the ability to exchange data such as target locations and pictures between vehicles and troops. Additionally, it enables the cueing of vehicle-mounted optics and weapons or retransmission to other platforms to better support dismounted operations. This