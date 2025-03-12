To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Thales to supply 500 of its new Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radios to a NATO country

Thales to supply 500 of its new Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radios to a NATO country

12th March 2025 - 12:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Deliveries for the initial customer will begin next year. (Image: Thales UK)

The newly disclosed Thales UK Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radio (VMSR) offers full interoperability with the soldier radio variant to provide secure and reliable voice connection.

Thales has unveiled a new version of its Soldier SquadNet Radio for deployment in vehicles. The undisclosed first customer has ordered 500 with deliveries to begin in 2026.

The VMSR is designed to provide full interoperability with the soldier variant to create a secure and reliable voice connection, as well as low-latency blue-force tracking between vehicles and troops.

A key feature of the system is the ability to exchange data such as target locations and pictures between vehicles and troops. Additionally, it enables the cueing of vehicle-mounted optics and weapons or retransmission to other platforms to better support dismounted operations. This

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

