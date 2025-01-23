To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales targets requirements with Xtraim digital weapon sight and reveals that thousands have already been sold

23rd January 2025 - 18:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, England

The Xtraim sight is in service with four countries. (Photo: Thales)

The sight can be used by soldiers wearing night-vision goggles if required and has an all-in-one architecture that combines conventional red-dot and thermal imaging technologies.

Thales has revealed that it has already sold thousands of its Xtraim weapon sights, including sales late in-2024, and that it is now in service with two NATO countries along with one country in the Middle East and one country in Asia.

The sight has been designed to provide an all-use solution combining a reflex sight and thermal imaging for day and night targeting, decamouflage and human target location via digital outlines of figures to ensure identification.

The sight weighs 350g and can identify people in outline beyond 10m and as far out as 400–600m. Thales said the sight would prove

