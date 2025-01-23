Thales targets requirements with Xtraim digital weapon sight and reveals that thousands have already been sold
Thales has revealed that it has already sold thousands of its Xtraim weapon sights, including sales late in-2024, and that it is now in service with two NATO countries along with one country in the Middle East and one country in Asia.
The sight has been designed to provide an all-use solution combining a reflex sight and thermal imaging for day and night targeting, decamouflage and human target location via digital outlines of figures to ensure identification.
The sight weighs 350g and can identify people in outline beyond 10m and as far out as 400–600m. Thales said the sight would prove
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
NP Aerospace brings life to Jankel as others eye it as Land Mobility Programme partner
NP Aerospace took over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets.
-
Lessons from Ukraine are complex, say forces’ leaders
The Ukraine war has provided impactful videos on social media, namely the sight of small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) bombing or attacking vehicles and soldiers. This has, however, been overstated and the basics of warfare and effects remain unchanged, according to leading military personnel.
-
US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The search will look at existing artillery with an acknowledgement that a large part of the effect from the weapons comes from the munitions used.
-
Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement
Patria’s 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC) forms the basis of the trans-European Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS). The Finnish company and Babcock want to offer it for the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) medium protected requirement.
-
Six HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Estonia by mid-2025
Lockheed Martin has handed over six new HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Estonia, which will “soon” be ready to be integrated into the country’s defence forces’ arsenal.