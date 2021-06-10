To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Thailand receives VN16s and final VN1s

10th June 2021 - 21:35 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Marine Corps has received its first VN16s from China. (Sompong Nondhasa)

Thailand's military continues its trend of relatively recent reliance on equipment from China.

The final batch of VN1 8x8 armoured vehicles for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), along with three VN16 amphibious light tanks for the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC), reached Thai shores on 28 May.

Norinco delivered 39 VN1 units in this third batch. The army had received 34 VN1s in the first batch in 2019 and the second batch of 39 vehicles last year (of various models).

The VN1s will equip the 10th Cavalry Battalion at Suriyaphong Camp, Nan Province, and the 7th Cavalry Battalion at Phichai Dab Hak Camp, Uttaradit Province. These battalions in northern Thailand were originally organised ...

