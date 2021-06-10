Thailand receives VN16s and final VN1s

The final batch of VN1 8x8 armoured vehicles for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), along with three VN16 amphibious light tanks for the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC), reached Thai shores on 28 May.

Norinco delivered 39 VN1 units in this third batch. The army had received 34 VN1s in the first batch in 2019 and the second batch of 39 vehicles last year (of various models).

The VN1s will equip the 10th Cavalry Battalion at Suriyaphong Camp, Nan Province, and the 7th Cavalry Battalion at Phichai Dab Hak Camp, Uttaradit Province. These battalions in northern Thailand were originally organised ...