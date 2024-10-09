To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thai marines induct new 8x8 amphibious vehicles from Chaiseri

9th October 2024 - 16:33 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Chaiseri’s Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle 8x8 prototype was exhibited at Defense & Security 2023. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Designed specifically for the requirements of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, the domestically built Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle will be fitted with a Guardian 1.5 remote-controlled weapon station and have a payload capacity of 2.5t.

The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) has formally welcomed seven domestically built 8x8 armoured vehicles into its ranks, with their designer and manufacturer Chaiseri Defense describing the new platform as the Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle (AWAV).

Before delivery in late-September, the seven AWAVs had submitted to tests by the Royal Thai Navy’s inspection committee, including 800km of driving on land, cross-country mobility trials and 12h of water manoeuvres.

At their induction ceremony, the AWAVs were fitted with a Guardian 1.5 remote-controlled weapon station from Spanish company Escribano Mechanical and Engineering. The RWS mounted a 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, plus

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us