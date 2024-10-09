Thai marines induct new 8x8 amphibious vehicles from Chaiseri

The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) has formally welcomed seven domestically built 8x8 armoured vehicles into its ranks, with their designer and manufacturer Chaiseri Defense describing the new platform as the Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle (AWAV).

Before delivery in late-September, the seven AWAVs had submitted to tests by the Royal Thai Navy’s inspection committee, including 800km of driving on land, cross-country mobility trials and 12h of water manoeuvres.

At their induction ceremony, the AWAVs were fitted with a Guardian 1.5 remote-controlled weapon station from Spanish company Escribano Mechanical and Engineering. The RWS mounted a 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, plus