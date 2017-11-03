Textron deliveries boost ANA mobile strike force

Textron Systems will deliver a further 55 Mobile Strike Force Vehicles (MSFV) to the Afghan National Army (ANA) in 2018 boosting their existing capabilities.

The company was awarded the first delivery order from the US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) under an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract on 8 October.

The contract includes the option of ordering up to 255 vehicles over a five year timeframe if TACOM has the funding and requirements.

Skip Gaskill, VP land systems at Textron Systems, explained to Shephard that the next order is expected to be made around April 2018, estimated to be for a