Teledyne FLIR receives $168 million to provide NBC systems for Strykers

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a $168.3 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Army to begin low-rate initial production of systems to upgrade Stryker infantry fighting vehicles.

The upgrade is for the CBRN capability of General Dynamics Land Systems M1135 Stryker armoured fighting vehicles Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) sensor suite.

The company is lead integrator on the effort and had earlier delivered initial upgrade prototypes for government testing and successful evaluation led to it being awarded this production contract. As part of the IDIQ the first contract of $7.5 million has been placed.

The NBCRV sensor suite will feature capabilities of the FLIR Defense R80D SkyRaider UAS integrated with FLIR’s MUVE B330 biological detection payload along with other third-party systems.

The system will be supported by a FLIR-developed command and control system which will integrate all devices and platforms with sensor fusion and automation features designed to lessen the cognitive burden on users and improve decision-making.

Work on the NBCRV program is expected to continue through 2029.

At AUSA in October, Teledyne displayed the SkyPad which is a box system that launches and recovers a UAV autonomously and in the case of the system on display that was an R80D SkyRaider.

